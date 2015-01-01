Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a growing presence of violence intervention workers who identify as women, yet their unique strengths and challenges have not been described previously. The purpose of this study was to characterize the intersections of gender and violence intervention work.



METHODS: We conducted a qualitative study of women working in violence intervention via focus groups. Perceived strengths and risks were explored using a semistructured interviewing technique. Focus groups were transcribed and coded by two separate evaluators. Grounded theory methodology was used for thematic analysis.



RESULTS: 17 violence intervention and outreach specialists who identify as women were included in three focus groups. Common challenges include a sense of powerlessness when faced with inequitable structural limitations and vicarious trauma. When discussing the role of their gender identity in the work, the women reported that men seem more willing to be emotionally vulnerable with women, including disclosures of a history of sexual abuse. Women also experience a lack of respect personally and professionally in their role related to gender. The women revealed a need for leadership opportunities to leverage their strengths and for enhanced training, especially for male colleagues who may benefit from the insights of colleagues who are women.



CONCLUSIONS: Women bring unique strengths to roles as violence intervention specialists to deal with trauma and prevent future violence. These findings suggest a need for specific curricula to support women working in violence intervention and further studies that explore the intersectional role of race as well as gender in violence intervention work. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 6.

