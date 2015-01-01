|
Okulevičiūtė A, Chmieliauskas S, Laima S, Vasiljevaitė D, Stasiuniene J. Acta medica Lituanica 2024; 31(1): 54-60.
(Copyright © 2024, Versita)
38978859
BACKGROUND: Deaths during sexual activities are rarely identified phenomena in forensic medicine practice. Most often, such deaths are classified as accidents or deaths due to the manifestation of certain diseases during sexual activity. It is important to rule out homicide or suicide as the cause of death when investigating sexual deaths. Determining the cause of death requires a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and circumstances and should not be based solely on autopsy findings. When determining the cause of death, it is necessary to evaluate the circumstances of the discovery, important evidence found near the body, the position of the deceased, the place where the deceased was found, and the characteristics of the environment.
Language: en
autopsy; forensic pathology; autoerotic deaths; deaths during sexual activity; deaths during sexual intercourse