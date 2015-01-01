Abstract

Incidences of sexual violence have increased over the past few years. The negative impacts of sexual violence on adolescents are social isolation, low self-esteem, and disrupting the developmental stages of adolescents, and can even cause the risk of suicide. Nurses as providers of comprehensive nursing care have a role in reviewing various aspects to reduce the impact of sexual violence on adolescents. The purpose of this study is to explore methods of nursing intervention for reducing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder among adolescents who are victims of sexual violence. The design used in this study is scoping review. Article were searched from CINAHL, PubMed, and Scopus databases. The inclusion criteria for articles in this study were full text, randomized control trial or quasi-experimental research design, English language, samples is adolescents (10-19 years based on WHO) who are victims of sexual violence, and the publication period of the last 10 years (2013-2022). We found 12 articles which discussed about nursing interventions in reducing PTSD symptoms in adolescents who are victims of sexual violence. Range of the samples is 40-405 adolescents. Several articles from developed countries. There are three nursing intervention methods that can be carried out, namely improve skill interventions, relaxation interventions, and cognitive behavior therapy. Nurses act as educators, facilitators and counselors so that victims can recover from their traumatic experiences. Providing nursing interventions to adolescents who are victims of sexual violence needs to pay attention to all aspects that affect the physical and psychological condition of the victim.

Language: en