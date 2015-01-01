Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lack of physical activity is a concern for children across diverse backgrounds, particularly affecting those in rural areas who face distinct challenges compared to their urban counterparts. Community-derived interventions are needed that consider the unique context and additional physical activity barriers in under-resourced rural settings. Therefore, a prospective pre-post pilot/feasibility study of Hoosier Sport was conducted over 8-weeks with 6th and 7th grade children in a low-socioeconomic rural middle school setting. The primary objective of the present study was to assess trial- and intervention-related feasibility indicators; and the secondary objective was to collect preliminary assessment data for physical activity levels, fitness, psychological needs satisfaction, and knowledge of physical activity and nutrition among participating youth.



METHODS: This prospective 8-week pilot/feasibility study took place in the rural Midwestern United States where twenty-four middle school students participated in a mixed-methods pre-post intervention during physical education classes. The intervention included elements like sport-based youth development, individualized goal setting, physical activity monitoring, pedometer usage, and health education. Data were collected at baseline (T1) and post-intervention (T3), with intermediate measures during the intervention (T2). Qualitative data were integrated through semi-structured interviews. Analytical methods encompassed descriptive statistics, correlations, repeated measures ANOVA, and thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Key findings indicate robust feasibility, with intervention-related scores (FIM, AIM, and IAM) consistently surpassing the "good" threshold and 100% retention and recruitment success. Additionally, participants showed significant physical performance improvement, shifting from the 25th to the 50th percentile in the 6-minute walk test (p < 0.05). Autonomy and competence remained high, reflecting positive perceptions of program practicality. Nutrition knowledge, initially low, significantly improved at post-intervention (p < 0.01), highlighting the efficacy of targeted nutritional education in Hoosier Sport.



CONCLUSIONS: This study pioneers a community-engaged model for physical activity intervention in under-resourced rural settings. Positive participant feedback, coupled with improvements in physical fitness and psychosocial factors, highlights the potential of the co-design approach. The findings offer valuable insights and a practical template for future community-based research, signaling the promising impact of such interventions on holistic well-being. This research lays the foundation for subsequent phases of the ORBIT model, emphasizing collaborative, community-driven approaches to address the complex issue of declining physical activity levels among adolescents.

