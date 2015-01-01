|
Citation
|
Trompeter AJ, Costa ML. Bone Joint J. 2024; 106-B: xxx.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint Surgery)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38979634
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Weightbearing instructions after musculoskeletal injury or orthopaedic surgery are a key aspect of the rehabilitation pathway and prescription. The terminology used to describe the weightbearing status of the patient is variable; many different terms are used, and there is recognition and evidence that the lack of standardized terminology contributes to confusion in practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Terminology as Topic; Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; Consensus; *Weight-Bearing; Orthopedic Procedures