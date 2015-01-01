Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the sleep characteristics of collegiate soccer and basketball student-athletes and explore the associations between sleep and injury risk.



DESIGN: Cohort study. SETTING: NCAA D1 and NAIA Tier 1. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred eighty-one collegiate soccer and basketball student-athletes (42% female; mean age: 20.0 ± 1.7 years). INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Questionnaires were administered during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 preseason, collecting demographic, injury history, medical history, and sleep information, including sleep difficulty category scores of 0 to 4 (none), 5 to 7 (mild), and ≥8 (moderate/severe) and other sleep disturbance measures derived from the Athlete Sleep Screening Questionnaire (ASSQ), including insufficient sleep duration (<7 hours of sleep) and poor subjective sleep quality. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: All-complaint knee and ankle injuries.



RESULTS: According to the ASSQ, 25.4% (95% confidence interval [CI], 17.9-34.3) of the student-athletes had mild sleep difficulty and 12.7% (95% CI, 7.3-20.1) had moderate/severe sleep difficulty. 36.1% (95% CI, 29.1-43.6) had insufficient sleep duration. 17.1% (95% CI, 11.7-23.7) were not satisfied with the quality of their sleep (poor sleep quality), and 13.8% (95% CI, 9.1-19.7) had an "eveningness" chronotype. Based on multivariable logistic regression models, student-athletes with poor sleep quality had significantly higher odds for injury (OR: 2.2, 95% CI, 1.04-4.79, P = 0.039).



CONCLUSIONS: Clinically relevant dysfunctional sleep patterns are prevalent among collegiate soccer and basketball student-athletes. Poor sleep quality was significantly associated with injury risk among student-athletes.



FINDINGS suggest a substantial sleep problem in collegiate soccer and basketball student-athletes and warrant that student-athletes are regularly screened and timely interventions applied.

Language: en