Abstract

Given that problematic smartphone use (PSU) has been researched for a long time, it becomes necessary to assess how the trends of PSU prevalence have evolved over time. In total, 106 articles from 2012 to 2022 with 109 studies covering 97,748 individuals were included in this systematic review and meta-analysis. The estimation of the global pooled PSU prevalence was 37.1% (95% confidence interval, 33.5 - 40.8%) and the PSU prevalence is growing over time in total. Although the PSU prevalence exhibited wide variation between regions and measurement scales, the increasing trend remained. In addition, the regression slope of the PSU prevalence trend in males was higher than that in females. Males initially had a lower prevalence of PSU than females, but this steadily changed over time until it was greater in males than in females. Moreover, the prevalence of PSU showed an increasing trend across all age groups, with a faster growth rate in the older age group. Considering the aforementioned results, it's necessary to implement proper interventions to do with this phenomenon. In addition, considering the differences in prevalence brought by regions, and measurement scales, in practice and research, we should not only take into account the disparities of PSU between countries or cultures, but also to concern about establishing unified standard and measurement tools to confirm it.

Language: en