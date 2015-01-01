|
Citation
|
Riley TDMD, Radico JAPD, Rábago DPMD. Fam. Pract. Manag. 2024; 31(4): 22-26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Family Physicians)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38980736
|
Abstract
|
Rates of alcohol use disorder, depression, and suicidal ideation are all greater among physicians and medical trainees than the general population,1-12 despite education levels and financial resources that insulate physicians from some risk factors such as poverty and lack of access to mental health care. Many of these problems are driven by a medical culture that prizes stoic perfectionism and stigmatizes asking for help.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Suicide Prevention; *Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Alcoholism/psychology; *Depression/psychology; Physicians/psychology