Abstract

Neuromotor impairments resulting from natural aging and aging-related diseases are often accompanied by a heightened prevalence of falls and fall-related injuries. Conventionally, the study of factors contributing to falls focuses on intrinsic characteristics, such as sensorimotor processing delays and weakness, and extrinsic factors, such as environmental obstacles. However, the impact of these factors only becomes evident in response to people's decisions about how and where they will move in their environment. This decision-making process can be considered a behavioral risk factor, and it influences the extent to which a person engages in activities that place them near the limits of their capacity. While there are readily available tools for assessing intrinsic and extrinsic fall risk, our understanding of how to assess behavioral risk is limited. Measuring behavioral risk requires a systematic assessment of how people make decisions when walking in complex environments and how these decisions relate to their functional capacity. We propose that experimental methods and computational models derived from behavioral economics can stimulate the development of such assessments. Behavioral economics relies on theoretical models and empirical studies to characterize the factors that influence how people make decisions under risky conditions where a given decision can have variable outcomes. Applying a behavioral economic approach to walking can provide insight into how internal assessment of one's fall risk influences the tasks that one is willing to perform. Ultimately, these assessments will allow us to identify people who make choices that increase their likelihood of fall-related injuries.

