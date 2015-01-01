|
Citation
Senitan M, Alhabeeb AA, Althumairi NA, Alqahtani MMJ, Al-Duraihem RA, BinDhim NF. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1404957.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38979506
PMCID
Abstract
This study investigates the community's perception of mental health in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its influence on attitudes toward the causes, treatment, and prevention of mental health issues. This understanding is vital for creating evidence-based mental health interventions. A cross-sectional national mental health screening was conducted in 2023, utilizing proportional quota sampling for age, gender, and regional representation among 4547 Saudi participants aged 18-90, randomly selected from national databases. Data were gathered using the ZDataCloud system. The study covered all 13 administrative regions of Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Eastern Province, Asir, Tabuk, Hail, Northern Borders, Jazan, Najran, Baha, and Al-Jouf. The majority (86.5%) had no personal history of mental health diagnosis or treatment.
Keywords
Saudi Arabia; causes of mental disorders; general population; mental health perceptions; mental health prevention; treatment of mental disorders