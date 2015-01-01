|
Jeong Y, Seo S. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1606825.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38978831
OBJECTIVE: This study analyzed the mortality trends from avoidable causes in Korea from 1997 to 2021, to estimate its contribution to the overall mortality in different subgroups, including. Gender, age, and cause of disease.
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Infant; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Sex Factors; Aged, 80 and over; mortality; Republic of Korea; premature mortality; *Cause of Death; trends; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; *Mortality/trends; avoidable mortality