Abstract

Suicide is a global health concern, with profound social, emotional, and economic repercussions for individuals, families, and communities. Suicidal behaviour among adolescents, encompassing ideation, self-harm, and suicide attempts poses a significant global public health challenge. The cultural, social, and economic factors that contribute to suicide in Pakistan are complex and multifaceted, making it imperative to develop tailored interventions, necessitating collaborative efforts involving researchers, educators, clinicians, practitioners, and policymakers. The purpose of this study is to emphasise the risk factors contributing to adolescent suicidal behaviour and to delve into the strategies and interventions that can help prevent suicide in Pakistan, considering the unique challenges and opportunities within the country. This study highlights the relevance of the WHO (2023) Thinking Healthy Programme and stress management measures tailored to the needs of low- and middle-income nations like Pakistan. These resources empower healthcare workers to enhance mental health screening and identification of adolescents within their communities. In conclusion, dispelling the myths, reducing the societal stigma associated with mental health, and enhancing the accessibility of mental health services is an imperative mission that demands concerted efforts from all sectors of the society. Key Words: Suicide, Adolescent, Mental health, WHO (2023) Thinking Healthy Programme.

