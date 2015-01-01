Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to analyze the short anterior cruciate ligament return to sport after injury (ACL-RSI) (Persian) version's cultural adaption and validity.



METHODS: To assess test-retest reliability, 102 participants were filled out the short ACL-RSI(Per) scale 6 months or more after ACLR surgery. Internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha), test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficients), construct validity (Pearson's r) and sensitivity (floor/ceiling effect) were determined. In addition, patient completed other relevant measures such as Lysholm scores, the hospital for special surgery ACL satisfaction survey (HSS ACL-SS), the visual analogue scale (VAS) of pain and patient's satisfaction, the Tegner activity score (TAS), the single assessment numeric evaluation (SANE) and the Cincinnati Knee Rating System (CKRS).



RESULTS: The short ACL-RSI(Per) scale showed high internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha = 0.91) and test-retest reliability (ICC = 0.923). Significant correlations between short ACL-RSI(Per) and other scales supported validity. There was a statistically significant connection between the short ACL-RSI(Per) and the following outcomes: HSS ACL-SS (r = 0.698, p < 0.001), VAS pain (r = 0.356, p < 0.001), CKRS (r = 0.644, p < 0.001), TAS (r = 0414, p < 0.001), Lysholm score (r = 0.467, p < 0.001) and SANE score (r = 0.536; p < 0.001). In addition to a satisfactory ceiling impact (15%), a sizeable floor effect (16.7%) was also seen.



CONCLUSION: The short ACL-RSI(Per) scale is a reliable and valid tool for assessing psychological readiness for return to sport after ACL reconstruction in Persian. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

