Abstract

MSMR's annual burden of disease reports are designed to provide accurate estimations of the gen- eral health status of U.S. military personnel, for prioritization of effective interventions with measurable impacts on force readiness.1 In these reports, diagnoses are grouped to inform our readership of the major factors and variables each year affecting health care provision within the Military Health System (MHS). Although burden of disease within a health care system can be classified into sev- eral categories, the majority of the disease burden globally comes from non-communi- cable diseases (NCDs), with communicable diseases the second-most prevalent, fol- lowed by maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases, and subsequently injuries.2



To broadly describe the morbidity bur- den among active component service mem- bers (ACSMs), MSMR has used, since 2001, a classification system derived from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study,3,4 a systematic, scientific effort that began 30 years ago to quantify the magnitude of all major diseases, their risk factors, and intermediate clinical outcomes in a highly standardized manner. This systematic classi- fication enables comparisons between pop- ulations and health problems over time.5 MSMR utilizes the GBD classification sys- tem in combination with an International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) chap- ter-based system for categorization of hospi- talizations and ambulatory visits among the MHS population.



To improve the usefulness of this infor- mation, these classification schemes are refined by MSMR's editorial staff. The major classification system for diagnoses, ICD- 10-CM, features over 68,000 separate codes.5 While the ICD-10-CM is organized in log- ical chapters, the groupings are not opti- mal for describing burdens of disease in a...

