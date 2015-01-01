|
Citation
MSMR 2024; 31(6): 2-10.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. Armed Forces Surveillance Center)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38981057
Abstract
MSMR's annual burden of disease reports are designed to provide accurate estimations of the gen- eral health status of U.S. military personnel, for prioritization of effective interventions with measurable impacts on force readiness.1 In these reports, diagnoses are grouped to inform our readership of the major factors and variables each year affecting health care provision within the Military Health System (MHS). Although burden of disease within a health care system can be classified into sev- eral categories, the majority of the disease burden globally comes from non-communi- cable diseases (NCDs), with communicable diseases the second-most prevalent, fol- lowed by maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases, and subsequently injuries.2
Keywords
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; *Population Surveillance; injury; Young Adult; Cost of Illness; military; morbidity; health care; armed forces; *Military Personnel/statistics & numerical data; disease; Morbidity/trends; Occupational Diseases/epidemiology; Occupational Injuries/epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology