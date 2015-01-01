Abstract

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is the second smallest service of the U.S. Armed Forces, comprised of approximately 40,000 active component service members, and the only military ser- vice operating outside the authority of the Department of Defense (DOD). Between 2016 and 2021, USCG health care data were excluded from MSMR's annual mor- bidity burden reports due to missing data.1,2 USCG personnel are eligible to use DOD health care facilities, but as many service members are not stationed near a DOD installation, the USCG operates primary care clinics in areas with sufficiently large Coast Guard populations. A higher pro- portion of civilian hospitalizations among USCG members has been noted,1 and this difference may extend to ambulatory care as well.



To quantify the impacts of various ill- nesses and injuries among members of the active component of the USCG in 2023, this summary employs the same disease classification system and morbidity burden measures used in the general active compo- nent burden analysis.

Language: en