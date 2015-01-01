|
Citation
|
MSMR 2024; 31(6): 26-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. Armed Forces Surveillance Center)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38981072
|
Abstract
|
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is the second smallest service of the U.S. Armed Forces, comprised of approximately 40,000 active component service members, and the only military ser- vice operating outside the authority of the Department of Defense (DOD). Between 2016 and 2021, USCG health care data were excluded from MSMR's annual mor- bidity burden reports due to missing data.1,2 USCG personnel are eligible to use DOD health care facilities, but as many service members are not stationed near a DOD installation, the USCG operates primary care clinics in areas with sufficiently large Coast Guard populations. A higher pro- portion of civilian hospitalizations among USCG members has been noted,1 and this difference may extend to ambulatory care as well.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; Population Surveillance; injury; Morbidity; Young Adult; Cost of Illness; military; morbidity; health care; armed forces; *Military Personnel/statistics & numerical data; Occupational Diseases/epidemiology; Occupational Injuries/epidemiology; Coast Guard