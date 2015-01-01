|
Citation
|
Wizner K, Journeay WS, Jolivet D, Ahle J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38981678
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Approximately 81% of traumatic brain injury cases are considered to be mild (mTBI), but few studies have reviewed mTBI caused by workplace violence (WPV). This study aimed to (1) determine the incidence of mTBI secondary to WPV in a statewide workers' compensation system using International Classification of Disease codes and (2) analyse and compare factors associated with return-to-work outcomes between WPV mTBI cases versus other mechanisms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Violence; Occupational Health; Primary Health Care; Public health; Occupational Health Services