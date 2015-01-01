Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to evaluate disaster preparedness and management among an inter-professional team at the Royal Commission Hospital (RCH) in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: Conducted between May and July 2023, this cross-sectional study involved healthcare providers in both patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles. Participants responded to a comprehensive online questionnaire comprising 22 questions across seven sections covering aspects of emergency response, disaster management, and infection control. The study targeted a minimum sample size of 500 participants, successfully garnering responses from 512 individuals.



RESULTS: Of the 512 participants, 59.9% (n=312) were healthcare providers in patient-facing roles, and 40.1% (n=209) were in non-patient-facing roles. The results revealed notable disparities in awareness and preparedness between these two groups. Healthcare providers demonstrated higher awareness levels compared to their non-patient-facing counterparts. For instance, 76.9% of healthcare providers were aware of the hospital's emergency response plan compared to 56.2% of non-healthcare providers (χ² = 52.165, p < 0.001). Similar disparities were observed in understanding the term "disaster" (86.5% vs 54.1%, χ² = 27.931, p < 0.001), and awareness of a command center (73.4% vs 45.2%, χ² = 42.934, p < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: These findings underscore the critical need for enhancing awareness, education, and preparedness within healthcare facilities, emphasizing an integrated approach that includes both healthcare and non-healthcare staff. By addressing these gaps, healthcare facilities can significantly improve their emergency response efficiency, disaster management capabilities, and infection control measures, thereby enhancing the overall safety and quality of patient care.

