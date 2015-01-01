|
Citation
|
Szöke A, Richard JR, Ladea M, Ferchiou A, Ouaknine E, Briciu VA, Pirlog MC, Bran M, Pignon B, Schürhoff F. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38980430
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: In line with the psychotic continuum theory, the study of psychometric schizotypy in non-clinical samples has been proposed as a convenient yet powerful method for studying the etiology of psychosis. Based on this paradigm, several studies explored the association between season of birth (SoB) and schizotypy but led to inconsistent results. Building on the analysis of the previous studies, in the present study, we aimed to advance our understanding by improving the methodology (using a homogeneous group, eliminating unreliable respondents, taking into account potential confounders) and the reporting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk factors; Schizophrenia; Psychosis; Urbanicity