Citation
Okayama S, Minihan S, Andrews JL, Daniels S, Grunewald K, Richards M, Wang W, Hasan Y, Schweizer S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38981933
Abstract
PURPOSE: The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it significant social, economic and health uncertainties. These were proposed to impact young people more compared to adults, leading adolescents to report more mental health problems during the pandemic. The current study examined whether differences in cognitive risk (tolerance of uncertainty) and protective (psychological flexibility) factors accounted for age-related differences in depression and anxiety.
Keywords
Anxiety; Depression; Adolescence; Intolerance of uncertainty; Psychological flexibility