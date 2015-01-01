Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is the intentional and acute harm done to one's body without the intention of committing suicide. Suicidal behavior (SB) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are the two primary health issues affecting teenagers. Despite increasing attention to such issues, very little work is done regarding these issues in Pakistan. The objective of this research was to determine the incidence of non-suicidal self-harm in adolescents and to find an association between non-suicidal self-injury and traits of emotional intelligence and social desirability in Pakistani adolescents who made up a typical sample of the general community. For this purpose, 195 participants were selected from different hospitals and areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The non-suicidal self-injury student questionnaire, the trait emotional intelligence questionnaire (TEIQue-SF), and the social desirability scale (SDS-17) were used to collect data. According to the findings, people who were more socially desirable and have lower emotional intelligence traits were more likely to engage in NSSI. The results of this research provide insight into the intricate interactions among these factors and how they affect NSSI. Mental health practitioners can improve their capacity to recognize and assist people who are experiencing NSSI, thereby, supporting their well-being and recovery, by developing a deeper understanding of these aspects.