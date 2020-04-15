Abstract

Introduction. Bipolar disorder (BD) is a chronic mood disorder. Its prevalence varies between 0.3 and 5% among the general population. Its most severe consequence is suicide. Data on the BD are quite limited in Africa and Cameroon.



OBJECTIVEs. The aim of this study was to identify the clinical and socio-epidemiological characteristics of bipolar disorders at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Cameroon.



METHODS. We conducted a cross-sectional hospital-based analytical study of patients followed up at the Psychiatry Department of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Cameroon, from 1st January to 15th April 2020. Among these patients were included those whose diagnosis of BD was made by the psychiatrist according to the DSM-V diagnostic criteria. For each patient, socio-demographic and clinical data were collected with a pre-established questionnaire. Statistical analysis was done using the 20.0 version of the SPSS software. The chi-square test was used to identify factors associated with suicide in BD patients and a p-value of ˂ 0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS. During this period, 1360 patients were consulted in the Department, 91 of whom had BD, making a prevalence of 6.7% (91/1360) and 60.4% (55/91) being women. Mania was the main mode of manifestation in 85.7% (78/91) of patients. Psychological causes of the disease were attributed to 78.1% (71/91) of patients and 49.5% (45/91) had type I BD. Failure in secondary school had triggered the disease in 76.5% (26/34). 50.5% (44/91) had suicidal thoughts and 24.2% (22/91) of them had attempted suicide. No clinical or socio-demographic factors were associated with suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION. BD is one of the most common pathologies observed in the Psychiatry Department, mainly affecting women, with mania being the main mode of manifestation. Suicidal tendencies were common among the latter.



===



Introduction. Les troubles bipolaires (TB) sont une pathologie chronique de l'humeur. Sa prévalence varie entre 0,3 et 5% en population générale. Le suicide en est la conséquence la plus grave. Les données sur le sujet sont rares en Afrique et au Cameroun. Matériels et méthode. Nous avons réalisé une étude transversale analytique en milieu hospitalier chez les patients suivis dans le service de Psychiatrie à l'Hôpital Laquintinie de Douala au Cameroun du 1er janvier au 15 avril 2020. Etaient inclus ceux dont le diagnostic de TB était posé par le psychiatre suivant les critères diagnostiques du DSM-V. Pour chaque patient, les données sociodémographiques et cliniques étaient collectées. L'analyse statistique était faite à l'aide du logiciel SPSS version 20.0. Le test de chi2 a été utilisé pour rechercher les facteurs associés au TB et une valeur p ˂ 0,05 était considérée comme étant significative. Résultats. Au total, 1360 patients avaient été consultés dans ce service durant cette période parmi lesquels 91 avaient un TB soit une prévalence de 6,7% (91/1360), 60,4% (55/91) étant des femmes. Le principal mode de présentation était maniaque chez 85,7% (78/91) des patients. La cause de la maladie était psychologique chez 78,1% (71/91) des patients et 49,5% (45/91) souffraient de TB de type I. L'échec scolaire au secondaire avait déclenché la maladie chez 76,5% (26/34). On retrouvait les idées suicidaires chez 50,5% (44/91) parmi lesquels 24,2% (22/91) avaient fait une tentative de suicide. Aucun facteur clinique ni sociodémographique n'était associé aux tentatives de suicide. Conclusion. Les TB font partie des pathologies fréquemment rencontrées dans le service de Psychiatrie, affectant majoritairement les femmes. La manie étant le principal mode de présentation. Les orientations suicidaires étaient courantes chez ces derniers.

Language: en