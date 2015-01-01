Abstract

This systematic literature review mapped Brazilian academic production with bioethical approaches to suicide, aiming to contribute to the debate on the ethical conflicts involved in this phenomenon and to collaborate in its prevention. Bibliographical search was conducted on the SciELO and Google Scholar databases, as well as institutional databases of graduate programs in bioethics, using the descriptors "suicídio," "suicídio e bioética" and "suicídio e ética." Twenty publications met the inclusion criteria and were grouped and analyzed in three axes: general reflections on suicide stigmatization; moral dilemmas regarding suicide and bioethical principles; and ethical-political analysis of the phenomenon. The little research found on the subject is surprising given its relevance for public health and moral reflection on end-of-life.



===



Resumo Esta revisão sistemática da literatura mapeou produções brasileiras com abordagens bioéticas do suicídio, a fim de contribuir para o debate sobre os conflitos éticos envolvidos no fenômeno do suicídio e colaborar para sua prevenção. Consultaram-se as bases de dados SciELO e Google Acadêmico e repositórios institucionais de programas de pós-graduação em bioética, acionando os descritores "suicídio", "suicídio e bioética" e "suicídio e ética". As vinte publicações que cumpriam os critérios de inclusão foram agrupadas e analisadas em três eixos: reflexões gerais em torno da estigmatização do ato suicida; dilemas morais acerca do suicídio e os princípios bioéticos; e análise ético-política do fenômeno do suicídio. Conclui-se que a produção que aborda essa temática é escassa, com poucas pessoas concentrando a maioria das pesquisas, o que surpreende, tendo em vista a relevância do fenômeno para a saúde pública e reflexões morais sobre o fim da vida.

Language: en