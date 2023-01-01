|
Cano-Gonzalez I, Charak R, Ronzón-Tirado R, Cantu JI. Traumatology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer individuals (LGBTQ+) report higher rates of suicide-related behaviors when compared to heterosexual cisgender individuals. The minority stress theory proposes that the suicide risk disparities among LGBTQ+ individuals may be explained by the additional exposure to stressors unique to their minority sexual orientation and gender identity. However, less is known about the mechanism of minority stressors and suicide risk among trauma-exposed LGBTQ+ individuals. The present study aimed to explore the role of the International Classification of Diseases, version-11 posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (disturbances in self-organization [DSO] + PTSD) in the associations between minority stressors and suicide intent in a sample of 229 trauma-exposed LGBTQ+ adults from Spain. Mediation analyses were conducted in Mplus 8.4 to test the impact of PTSD and DSO on the association between minority stressors and the self-reported likelihood of suicide intent.
Complex PTSD; Gender Identity; LGBTQ; Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Self-Report; Stress; Suicidality; Suicide