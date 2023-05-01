Abstract

According to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, every child has a right to the highest attainable standard of health and to facilities for the treatment of illness. Yet, many children, who are trafficked for labor and commercial sex, are denied this fundamental right. Although estimates surrounding trafficked children are variable due to the lack of reliable data, health and human rights organizations agree that the disparity in healthcare delivery is an issue that warrants prompt attention given its adverse impact on society. With obstacles posed at every level of diagnosis and treatment, these children are disenfranchised by systems that seemingly lack the resources to address their health concerns. ...

