Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess perceptions and actions taken by Finnish dental professionals in suspected cases of child physical abuse (CPA) and to describe changes over 10 years. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data collected from two child abuse and neglect (CAN) surveys among Finnish dental professionals, working in public health care, covering suspicions of CPA and actions taken as well as training on CPA issues, were compared. The chi-squared (χ2) test was used to analyze associations.



RESULTS: In total, 625 (2008) and 1,025 (2019) questionnaires were completed. Respondents reported that they suspected CPA more frequently in 2008 than in 2019 (21.0% vs. 8.7%, p < 0.001). Out of all respondents, 1.1% had reported their concern to the police in 2019. Worries about the report's negative consequences to the child at home (44.5% vs. 56.4%, p < 0.001) and to the informer (30.2% vs. 36.3%, p = 0.016) increased between the surveys. The proportion of respondents with previous training on CPA issues increased between the surveys (5.9% vs. 36.4%, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Recognition of CPA was low and decreased over the years. Furthermore, mandatory reporting to the police was low. Additional education on issues related to CPA is needed.

