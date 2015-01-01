|
Pechmann CC, Calder D, Timberlake D, Rhee J, Padon A, Silver L. Addiction 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38988183
AIMS: The aim of this study is to identify cannabis products according to their appeal among young adults and measure product sales trends. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This was a retrospective comparative study using point-of-sale data from licensed recreational cannabis retailers that include buyer age with birth year entered by retailers, set in California, USA. Cannabis purchases by young adults (aged 21-24, GenZ) were compared with older adults (age 25+) over 4 years (2018-21). MEASUREMENTS: Sales for six cannabis product categories were analyzed using a commercial data set with imputations and a raw data set. Age-appeal metrics were dollar and unit sales to young adults, and dollar and unit share ratios (young adults/older adults), where a share ratio of 100 denotes age-appeal comparability. A product category was considered more young-adult appealing than others if its mean on a metric was at least one standard deviation above the grand mean across all product categories.
Cannabis; young adults; marijuana; retail; retail sales; weed