Abstract

Recently, the incidence of heat-related illnesses has exhibited a steadily upward trend, closely associated with several environmental factors such as climate change and air pollution. The progression of heat-related illnesses is a continuous process and can progress to the terminal period when it transforms into heat stroke, the most severe form. Heat stroke is markedly by a core body temperature above 40°C and central nervous system dysfunction. Current knowledge suggests that the pathogenesis of heat stroke is complex and varied, including inflammatory response, oxidative stress, cell death, and coagulation dysfunction. This review consolidated recent research progress on the pathophysiology and pathogenesis of heat stroke, with a focus on the related molecular mechanisms. In addition, we reviewed common strategies and sorted out the drugs in various preclinical stages for heat stroke, aiming to offer a comprehensive research roadmap for more in-depth researches into the mechanisms of heat stroke and the reduction in the mortality of heat stroke in the future.

