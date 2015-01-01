|
Kayikci H, Bostan OC, Tuncay G, Cihanbeylerden M, Damadoglu E, Karakaya G, Kalyoncu AF. Allergy Asthma Proc. 2024; 45(4): 268-275.
PMID
38982604
BACKGROUND: Being stung by Hymenoptera species can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis. Although venom immunotherapy (VIT) seems to be the most effective treatment, its long-term efficacy, and risk factors for adverse events remain unclear.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Animals; Young Adult; Treatment Outcome; *Anaphylaxis/prevention & control/etiology; *Bee Venoms/immunology/therapeutic use/adverse effects; *Desensitization, Immunologic/methods/adverse effects; *Hymenoptera/immunology; *Insect Bites and Stings/immunology/therapy; Allergens/immunology/administration & dosage; Arthropod Venoms/immunology/adverse effects/therapeutic use; Hypersensitivity/therapy; Wasp Venoms/immunology/adverse effects/therapeutic use