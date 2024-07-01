|
Citation
|
Valls Ramon-Cortés J, Casas Cascante C, Dalmau Pons I, Trenchs Sainz de La Maza V, Luaces Cubells C, Parra Cotanda C. An. Pediatr. (Engl. Ed.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38987073
|
Abstract
|
In our society, workplace violence is an alarming phenomenon: according to the latest report on aggressions to health care professionals in the national health system of Spain (2022), there were 20 reported attacks per 1000 professionals. Such violence is frequently considered "inevitable" and "part of the job", and emergency care and psychiatric care settings are the ones where the rate of aggression is highest.1 Any hostile behaviour (HB) can cause, in addition to physical injuries, psychological harm, so it is important to study and prevent any type of attack, as recommended by various professional boards.1
Language: en