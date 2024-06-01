Abstract

Uncovered pool drains can cause lesions ranging in severity from haematomas to evisceration of bowels and even death.1, 2, 3



We present the case of a boy aged 7 years with near drowning syndrome following suction entrapment as he was diving in a pool, who had developed loss of consciousness, hypotonia and cyanosis lasting 3−5 min before the pump was turned off and the boy rescued and resuscitated.



At admission, the patient was breathing and was haemodynamically stable.



FINDINGS in the CT scan of the head, chest and abdomen were suggestive of respiratory distress rather than diffuse pulmonary oedema. The physical examination revealed ecchymoses and oedema in the chest wall and abdominal wall (Fig. 1). The patient was managed with antibiotic prophylaxis on account of suspected aspiration, analgesia and topical treatment with silver sulfadiazine and discharged 48 h after the accident. At the time of the follow-up evaluation 10 days later, the cutaneous lesions had resolved (Fig. 2). We attribute the favourable outcome to suction lesions following a similar course to that of grade IIA burns. ...

