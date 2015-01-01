Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of transport other than cars is a modifiable factor in the association between driving cessation and social frailty. Clarifying this relationship may serve as a new preventive measure against social frailty among current non-drivers. This study examined the potential association of driving status and transport use with social frailty, as well as between the frequency of transport use and social frailty, among current non-drivers.



METHODS: This study included 977 middle-aged and older adults (average age 65.3 ± 4.8 years). The participants were classified as transport users (more than a few times a week) and transport non-users (less than a few times a month). Based on driving status and transport use, the groups were further classified into current driver, current non-driver/transport user, and current non-driver/transport non-user groups. We performed statistical analyses to examine the relationships between driving status, transport use, and social frailty.



RESULTS: The current non-driver/transport non-user group showed a significant association with a higher social frailty. The current non-driver/transport user group showed no association with social frailty compared with the current driver group. The current non-driver/transport non-user group showed a significant association with a higher social frailty rate (OR 2.14, 95%CI 1.25-3.73).



CONCLUSIONS: Participants who did not drive or take transport showed significant associations with increased social frailty. Compared with current driver/transport use, current non-driver/transport non-use was associated with social frailty.

