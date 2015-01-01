|
Citation
|
Fukuei T, Akaida S, Taniguchi Y, Shiratsuchi D, Kiuchi Y, Tateishi M, Aishita Y, Kuratsu R, Makizako H. Ann. Geriatr. Med. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Geriatrics Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38986676
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The use of transport other than cars is a modifiable factor in the association between driving cessation and social frailty. Clarifying this relationship may serve as a new preventive measure against social frailty among current non-drivers. This study examined the potential association of driving status and transport use with social frailty, as well as between the frequency of transport use and social frailty, among current non-drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Frailty; Automobile driving; Environment design; Human activities; Social adjustment