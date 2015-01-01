|
Citation
Lanciotti L, Giordano F, Fidente RM, Ferranti C, Lavalle R, Famele M, Pires Marafon D, Draisci R. Ann. Ist. Super. Sanita 2024; 60(2): 134-144.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38984628
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: During COVID-19 pandemic, cleaning/disinfection activities were highly recommended. This study summarizes the state of art and estimates the prevalence of dangerous exposures to specific chemicals managed by Poison Centers (PCs) from all over the world during 2020 vs 2019, trying to overcome the critical aspects of the product categorization systems used by PCs.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Environmental Exposure; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; Household Products; Disinfectants; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Poison Control Centers/statistics & numerical data; Hand Sanitizers