SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Di Pirchio R, Ghirini S, De Santis M, Sanseverino A, Mortali C, Vichi M, Longo E, Orri M, Forte A, Faieta A, Mastrobattista L. Ann. Ist. Super. Sanita 2024; 60(2): 154-165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Istituto superiore di sanit)

DOI

10.4415/ANN_24_02_10

PMID

38984630

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self- and hetero-directed violence (SHDV) is a serious public health problem and a complex phenomenon, influenced by individual and environmental factors. SHDV may occur particularly in moments of personal, economic and/or social crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISS-Helplines operators have perceived an increase in psychological distress and self-isolation among callers. The ViolHelp project aimed at identifying potential warning signs and risk factors of SHDV emerging in the activity of the ISS-Helplines (Istituto Superiore di Sanità, ISS, Italian National Institute of Health).

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A dashboard collecting warning signs and risk factors of SHDV was developed to be used during the ISS-Helplines activity.

RESULTS: In one year of data collection, 135 calls were compiled. In 106 calls, callers referred experienced violence: 72 self-directed violence (SDV), 20 hetero-directed violence (HDV), 14 both. The most frequent warning signs and risk factors for SDV were desire to die (68.6%), previous suicide attempts (31.4%) and threat of self-harm (25.6%); for HDV were depressed mood (32.4%), diagnosis of pathology and/or psychiatric disorders, desire to die, use of psychotropic drugs, and alcohol abuse (29.4%).

CONCLUSIONS: The results of this pilot project show the importance of being able to read the warning signs and to create a network that can improve information, prevention and support activities for people at risk of violence and their families.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Pilot Projects; *Violence; Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; Italy/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology/prevention & control; *Hotlines; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print