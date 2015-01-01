Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self- and hetero-directed violence (SHDV) is a serious public health problem and a complex phenomenon, influenced by individual and environmental factors. SHDV may occur particularly in moments of personal, economic and/or social crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISS-Helplines operators have perceived an increase in psychological distress and self-isolation among callers. The ViolHelp project aimed at identifying potential warning signs and risk factors of SHDV emerging in the activity of the ISS-Helplines (Istituto Superiore di Sanità, ISS, Italian National Institute of Health).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A dashboard collecting warning signs and risk factors of SHDV was developed to be used during the ISS-Helplines activity.



RESULTS: In one year of data collection, 135 calls were compiled. In 106 calls, callers referred experienced violence: 72 self-directed violence (SDV), 20 hetero-directed violence (HDV), 14 both. The most frequent warning signs and risk factors for SDV were desire to die (68.6%), previous suicide attempts (31.4%) and threat of self-harm (25.6%); for HDV were depressed mood (32.4%), diagnosis of pathology and/or psychiatric disorders, desire to die, use of psychotropic drugs, and alcohol abuse (29.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this pilot project show the importance of being able to read the warning signs and to create a network that can improve information, prevention and support activities for people at risk of violence and their families.

