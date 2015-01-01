|
Citation
|
Di Pirchio R, Ghirini S, De Santis M, Sanseverino A, Mortali C, Vichi M, Longo E, Orri M, Forte A, Faieta A, Mastrobattista L. Ann. Ist. Super. Sanita 2024; 60(2): 154-165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Istituto superiore di sanit)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38984630
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Self- and hetero-directed violence (SHDV) is a serious public health problem and a complex phenomenon, influenced by individual and environmental factors. SHDV may occur particularly in moments of personal, economic and/or social crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISS-Helplines operators have perceived an increase in psychological distress and self-isolation among callers. The ViolHelp project aimed at identifying potential warning signs and risk factors of SHDV emerging in the activity of the ISS-Helplines (Istituto Superiore di Sanità, ISS, Italian National Institute of Health).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Pilot Projects; *Violence; Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; Italy/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology/prevention & control; *Hotlines; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data