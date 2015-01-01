Abstract

The primary aim of this study was to determine whether perceptions of criminal sanctioning and school punishment predict students' willingness to report different types of bullying (material, physical, sexual, verbal, relational, and cyberbullying). An online survey was conducted with secondary school students (n = 1092) as participants. Traditionally included predictors (trust toward school staff, cost of reporting bullying, gender, and school agency) were also incorporated into a multiple linear regression analysis. The perception of criminal sanctioning for a particular type of bullying was a significant predictor of the willingness to report a given type of bullying, whereas anticipation of school punishment was relevant only in the case of cyberbullying. Trust toward school staff and gender were also significant predictors of willingness to report any type of bullying. School agency helped predict the willingness to report any kind of bullying except cyberbullying. Surprisingly, the costs of reporting bullying were relevant only in the case of material bullying. These results have important implications for stakeholders and school administration in identifying unreported bullying, developing and implementing anti-bullying policies, and introducing programs aimed at improving students' legal awareness.

