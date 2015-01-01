|
Liao JY, Lien YY, Liao Y, Lien YJ. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e596.
38992578
BACKGROUND: Prior research has identified the mediating effect of physical activity in the relationship between self-perceptions of aging and physical health. However, this impact on mental health is unknown, and the influence of environmental contexts proposed by ecological models in this regard remains largely unexplored. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the role of physical activity in the relationship between self-perceptions of aging and depressive symptoms in older adults, and compare the impact across four levels of neighborhood walkability.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Physical activity; Mental health; Environment; Independent Living/psychology; *Residence Characteristics; Taiwan/epidemiology; *Aging/psychology/physiology; *Depression/psychology/epidemiology; *Exercise/psychology/physiology; *Self Concept; *Walking/physiology/psychology; Self-perceptions of aging