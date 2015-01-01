Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior research has identified the mediating effect of physical activity in the relationship between self-perceptions of aging and physical health. However, this impact on mental health is unknown, and the influence of environmental contexts proposed by ecological models in this regard remains largely unexplored. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the role of physical activity in the relationship between self-perceptions of aging and depressive symptoms in older adults, and compare the impact across four levels of neighborhood walkability.



METHODS: A sample of 1,055 community-dwelling older adults aged 65 or above was obtained through random-digit-dialing computer-assisted telephone interviewing. The individual's neighborhood walkability was calculated using Walk Score®, and categorized into four levels: car-dependent, somewhat walkable, very walkable, and walker's paradise. Partial least squares structural equation modelling was employed.



RESULTS: We found that more positive self-perceptions of aging were associated with fewer depressive symptoms and a mediation effect of physical activity in this relationship. Among the four levels of neighborhood walkability, the mediation effect of physical activity was only statistically significant in the lowest level (car-dependent). The findings supported our hypotheses regarding the mediating effect of self-perceptions of aging on depressive symptoms via physical activity. Neighborhood walkability might potentially influence the mediating role of physical activity.



CONCLUSIONS: This study emphasizes key areas on intervention programs and policy formulation to promote mental health in older adults.

