|
Citation
|
Moser N, Popovic MR, Kalsi-Ryan S. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e239.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38987676
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Symptoms reported by patients who sustain a concussion are non-specific. As such, clinicians are better able to manage patients when a standardized clinical exam is performed to sub-type the driver(s) of symptoms. Aerobic exercise and multimodal rehabilitation have consistently shown to be a possibly effective means to manage this population; however, the optimal training prescription is unclear. Thus, there is a need to further examine the effectiveness of personalized rehabilitative treatments. Our primary aim is to evaluate the response to personalized therapy on recovery, as measured by The Rivermead Post-concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) when compared to an active control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Treatment Outcome; Rehabilitation; Headache; Exercise; Exercise Therapy/methods; *Cross-Over Studies; Concussion; *Brain Concussion/rehabilitation/diagnosis; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/rehabilitation/diagnosis; Post-concussion syndrome; Precision Medicine/methods