Citation
Ge H, Dong S, Su W, Guan W, Yu Q, Liu Y, Qi Y, Sun X, Zhang H, Ma G. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1844.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38987791
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The potential mechanisms linking social participation and depressive symptoms in Chinese individuals with multimorbidity are not yet fully understood. This study aims to explore how cognitive function and activities of daily living (ADLs) mediate the relationship between social participation and depressive symptoms in individuals with multimorbidity.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Longitudinal Studies; Depressive symptoms; Cognitive function; China/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Multimorbidity; Social participation; *Activities of Daily Living/psychology; *Cognition; *Multimorbidity; *Social Participation/psychology; Activities of daily living