Ge H, Dong S, Su W, Guan W, Yu Q, Liu Y, Qi Y, Sun X, Zhang H, Ma G. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1844.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-024-19157-7

38987791

PMC11234698

OBJECTIVE: The potential mechanisms linking social participation and depressive symptoms in Chinese individuals with multimorbidity are not yet fully understood. This study aims to explore how cognitive function and activities of daily living (ADLs) mediate the relationship between social participation and depressive symptoms in individuals with multimorbidity.

METHODS: We selected 3782 participants with multimorbidity from the 2018 China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. Data related to social participation, cognitive function, ADLs, and depressive symptoms were extracted. Regression and Bootstrap analyses were used to explore the sequential mediating effects of social participation, cognitive function, ADLs, and depressive symptoms.

RESULTS: (1) There was a significant correlation between social participation, cognitive function, activities of daily living, and depressive symptoms (p < 0.01). (2) Social participation directly affected depressive symptoms (β = -0.205, p < 0.05). (3) Cognitive function (β = -0.070, p < 0.01) and activities of daily living (β = -0.058, p < 0.01) played separate mediating roles in the effect of social participation on depressive symptoms. (4) Cognitive function and activities of daily living had a chain-mediated role in the relationship between social participation and depressive symptoms in patients with multimorbidity (β = -0.020, p < 0.01).

CONCLUSION: A chained mediating effect was found between cognitive function, ADLs, social participation, and depressive symptoms in patients with multimorbidity. Social participation was found to improve the cognitive function of patients with multimorbidity, which in turn enhanced their daily life activities and ultimately alleviated their depressive symptoms.


Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Longitudinal Studies; Depressive symptoms; Cognitive function; China/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Multimorbidity; Social participation; *Activities of Daily Living/psychology; *Cognition; *Multimorbidity; *Social Participation/psychology; Activities of daily living

