|
Citation
|
Sharp TH, Chideya Y, Giuliani A, Hunt X, Tomlinson M, Seedat S, Creswell C, Fearon P, Hamilton-Giachritsis C, Hiller R, Meiser-Stedman R, du Toit S, Stewart J, Halligan SL. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e085129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38991675
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Children exposed to trauma are vulnerable to developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other adverse mental health outcomes. In low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), children are at increased risk of exposure to severe trauma and co-occurring adversities. However, relative to high-income countries, there is limited evidence of the factors that predict good versus poor psychological recovery following trauma exposure in LMIC children, and the role of caregiver support in these high-adversity communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; Research Design; South Africa; Longitudinal Studies; Child & adolescent psychiatry; MENTAL HEALTH; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/psychology/etiology; Psychological Stress; PUBLIC HEALTH; Caregivers/psychology; EPIDEMIOLOGIC STUDIES; PAEDIATRICS; Psychological Trauma/psychology/epidemiology