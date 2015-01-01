Abstract

Involving children in research is not only advisable but mandatory from both a child rights and an academic perspective. Indeed, recent research has shown that children's participation enriches knowledge and contributes to an in-depth understanding of complex issues, even in sensitive questions such as gender-based violence, leading to improved policy and practice interventions. This article analyses the participation of children both as experts and informants in a research project aimed at creating an early detection model of gender violence applicable in schools. The aims of the study are as follows: i) to analyse the participation strategies used in the research conducted with children in the field of gender-based violence from an ethical and methodological point of view, focusing on strengths and weaknesses, and to identify improvements to be implemented; ii) to collect the experiences of children in this regard. Six expert groups were created specifically for this research project in different locations around Catalonia (Spain). A total of 45 children aged 10-16 participated in all stages of the research, including instrument design (children's questionnaire), discussion of results, building outcomes (model) and dissemination activities (final conference). The questionnaire was answered by a representative sample of 3664 schoolchildren attending 106 schools in Catalonia. This article discusses methodological questions, analysing the benefits and obstacles encountered in working with children, including power relationships, children's voices, engagement, protection, recognitions of capacities and remuneration.

