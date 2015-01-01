Abstract

BACKGROUND: The deleterious effects of experiencing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), especially those associated with child abuse and neglect (CM-ACEs), is well documented. Two common behavioral and emotional concerns observed in children following CM-ACEs is post-traumatic stress and aggression. While support for cognitive models explaining both of these outcomes exists, little is known about any shared cognitive vulnerabilities that may explain the presence of both.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the current study was to evaluate a cognitive model of vulnerability/safety as a shared underlying mechanism for the development of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and aggression following the occurrence of CM-ACEs in children.



METHODS: Male youth between the ages of 6 and 14 attending school within a residential setting participated in a school-based performance improvement program. As a part of the program, data were collected on the child's history of abuse, PTSS, aggression, and feelings of safety and vulnerability.



RESULTS: The results of the SEM suggested that there was a significant serial indirect effect of vulnerability and PTSS on the relation between CM-ACEs and reactive aggression. This was not true for proactive aggression.



DISCUSSION: The current results suggest that that there may be a shared schema-based model in which feelings of vulnerability and cognitive models promoting the world as an unsafe place may contribute to the maintenance and development of both PTSS and reactive aggression among children who have experienced abuse/neglect.

