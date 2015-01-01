|
Baldwin R, Coomber K, Scott D, Paradies Y, Boffa J, Miller PG. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106939.
38991622
OBJECTIVE: In 2017 the Northern Territory (NT) government re-introduced the Banned Drinker Register (BDR) to address the high rates of alcohol related harm. This paper aims to evaluate whether trends in assault, maltreatment and sentinel injuries in children and adolescents were associated with the re-introduction of the BDR, in the context of other local interventions such as police officers stationed in bottle shops being partially removed, Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors, and the introduction of a minimum unit price of alcohol.
Injury; Children; Alcohol; Adolescents; Abuse; Emergency Department; Northern Territory; Maltreatment