Abstract

To provide a comprehensive examination of different types of social support and associations with mental health among U.S. military veterans, a group vulnerable to psychosocial dysfunction. Using a nationally representative sample of 1,004 low-income U.S. veterans, this study examined the prevalence and mental health correlates of emotional, informational/tangible, positive social interaction, and affectionate social support. In the sample, 49-60% of participants perceived the four types of social support "most of the time" with the lowest prevalence being positive social interaction and the highest being affectionate support. Multivariable analyses found higher levels of all four types of social support were significantly associated with being married and greater mental health functioning. Some types of social support were uniquely associated with income level and positive screens for specific psychiatric disorders. Low social support is common among low-income U.S. veterans, and there is a need for community health interventions that target different types of social support to improve mental health and community integration.

Language: en