Sjöberg F, Salzmann-Erikson M, Åkerman E, Joelsson-Alm E, Schandl A. Crit. Care 2024; 28(1): e232.
38992709
BACKGROUND: Conflicts with patients and relatives occur frequently in intensive care units (ICUs), driven by factors that are intensified by critical illness and its treatments. A majority of ICU healthcare professionals have experienced verbal and/or physical violence. There is a need to understand how healthcare professionals in ICUs experience and manage this workplace violence.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Attitude of Health Personnel; Focus groups; Sweden; Aggression; Hospital; *Qualitative Research; Workers; Healthcare; Workplace violence; *Focus Groups/methods; *Intensive Care Units/organization & administration/statistics & numerical data; *Workplace Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Critical care; Health Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Professionals; Staff-patient relations