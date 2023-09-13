Abstract

BACKGROUND: Instances of choking continue to pose a concern for the health and safety of children. This study aims to assess parents' understanding, awareness, and perspectives on child choking.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in the Al-Baha region of Saudi Arabia from September 13, 2023, to October 3, 2023. Data collection was done via an electronically validated questionnaire among parents aged 18 years and above, covering knowledge, attitudes, and practices. Statistical analysis was performed using the Mann-Whitney U test, the Kruskal-Wallis test, the Shapiro-Wilk test, and the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. Any result below 0.05 (p < 0.05) was considered significant.



RESULTS: Out of 819 participants, 705 individuals were included in the analysis. The results indicated that there was a good level of knowledge (55%) regarding handling child choking situations. Interestingly, females demonstrated higher levels of awareness compared to males (79.4% versus 20.6%). Attitudes toward managing child choking incidents were rated as overall moderate, with 66.5% showing poor practices, such as being hesitant to seek medical assistance if symptoms improved. A majority of choking cases occurred at home (85%), underscoring the importance of enhancing intervention strategies through increased knowledge dissemination. Notably, the internet and social media platforms (71.8%) emerged as primary sources of information on dealing with child choking incidents. There was significant interest in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes (69.2%), although many people found it hard to make time for them (45%).



CONCLUSIONS: Parents in the Al-Baha area seem to have a good understanding but some concerning attitudes when it comes to child choking situations. It is important to spread awareness, correct misconceptions, and encourage CPR training.

