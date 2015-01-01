Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of different forms of harm from others' drinking (HFOD), predictors and the relationship with multi-dimensional quality of life among young adults in an emerging alcohol market in Asia-Taiwan.



METHODS: Data were extracted from a 2018 household survey with national representativeness on substance use experiences. The analytic sample comprised 4901 participants aged 18-34. Eight items were used to measure HFOD experiences. Five-dimensional quality of life was assessed by the EQ-5D-5L. Multivariable regressions with complex survey analyses were performed to estimate the prevalence and risk association.



RESULTS: Almost 4.2% of young adults experienced any form of HFOD; psychological harm occurred more prevalently than physical harm (3.7% and 1.5%, respectively). Those aged 25-29 and 30-34 had a two- to three-fold risk of HFOD compared with those aged 18-24. Both non-drunk drinking and drunk drinking were associated with an increased risk of psychological HFOD (adjusted odds ratio 2.36 and 5.89, respectively), whereas the risk of physical HFOD was related only to drunk drinking (adjusted odds ratio 7.8). Psychological HFOD victimisation emerged as the strongest predictor for deteriorated quality of life (adjusted b -0.14; 95% confidence interval -0.24, -0.04), especially in the dimensions of pain/discomfort and anxiety/depression. Among HFOD victims, only 33% sought help.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The HFOD among young adults, commonly exhibited in psychological form, was linked with deteriorated quality of life; nonetheless, young HFOD victims are under-recognised. When devising interventions for alcohol harm, developmental perspectives should be integrated into policies implemented in healthcare and community settings.

Language: en