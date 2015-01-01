Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression substantially contributes to pregnancy-related morbidity, and pregnancy is increasingly recognized as a vulnerable window for exposure effects on maternal mental health. Exposures to organophosphate esters (OPEs) are ubiquitous and may have neurotoxic effects; however, their impacts on prenatal depression remain unknown. We evaluated associations of third trimester OPE metabolites on maternal depressive symptoms during pregnancy.



METHODS: This study included 422 participants in the Maternal and Developmental Risks from Environmental and Social Stressors (MADRES) cohort, a prospective pregnancy cohort of primarily low-income and Hispanic participants residing in Los Angeles, California. We measured concentrations of nine OPEs in third trimester spot urine samples (mean gestational age= 31.5±2.0 weeks). Using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression (CES-D) scale, we classified participants as having probable depression during pregnancy (N=137) or not (N=285) if one or more CES-D scores administered at each trimester met the suggested cutoff score for clinically significant depressive symptoms (≥16). We estimated associations of prenatal OPE metabolite concentrations in tertiles and risk of prenatal depression using modified Log-Poisson regression. We examined associations of the OPE mixture on depression during pregnancy using Bayesian kernel machine regression (BKMR).



RESULTS: Participants with the highest tertiles of DPHP and BDCIPP exposure had a 67% (95% CI: 22%, 128%) and 47% (95% CI: 4%, 108%) increased risk of maternal depressive symptoms during pregnancy, respectively. No associations between other OPE metabolites and maternal depression symptoms were observed. In mixture analyses, we observed a positive and linear association between higher exposure to the OPE metabolite mixture and odds of prenatal maternal depression, primarily driven by DPHP.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings provide new evidence of associations between frequently detected OPE metabolites on maternal depression symptoms during pregnancy.



RESULTS could inform future intervention efforts aimed at reducing perinatal maternal depression.

