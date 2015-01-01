|
Harwood-Gross A, Brom D, Schramm-Yavin S, Fruchter E, Vermetten E. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2375140.
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38984725
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Israel is currently under a state of continued unrest and state of war. There has been an influx of financial aid to treat the mental health fallout both from within Israel and abroad. Despite increased research into resilience, treatment and wide-scale interventions, there is a concern that this is not significantly influencing mental health aid allocation.
Humans; Funding; PTSD; Mental Health; Israel; war; mental health care; Warfare; *Mental Health Services/economics; trastorno de estrés postraumático; atención de salud mental; crisis actual; financiamiento; guerra; mass trauma; ongoing crisis; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; Trauma masivo