|
Citation
|
Haim-Nachum S, Lazarov A, Zabag R, Martin A, Bergman M, Neria Y, Amsalem D. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2370174.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38985020
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is a risk factor for developing multiple forms of psychopathology, including depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety. Yet, the mechanisms linking childhood maltreatment and these psychopathologies remain less clear.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Self Concept; PTSD; depression; Childhood maltreatment; anxiety; TEPT; ansiedad; depresión; Child Abuse/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; *Social Stigma; *Anxiety/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology; auto-estigma; Maltrato infantil; self-stigma